Missing Broadway? Here's How to Watch Your Favorite Shows at Home

With New York extending its stay at home orders for non-essential workers until at least May 15, the city that never sleeps is a lot quieter these days, even in the otherwise always bustling Times Square. Though the lights on Broadway are still as bright as ever, all the theaters that line the streets remain empty and will for the foreseeable future, with all shows canceled until at least June 7.

Thankfully, fans of musical theater can enjoy some of their favorite shows at home with a few hit Broadway shows and other theater content streaming online right now. Here is a list of recordings of contemporary and classic Broadway musicals, as well as the great content the Actors Fund is putting out, all of which you can see online right now.