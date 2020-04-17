There's a Surprising Connection Between Jordan Fisher and 'High School Musical'

If you streamed the sequel to To All the Boys I Ever Loved when it came out in February on Netflix, then you most likely fell in love with someone who wasn't Noah Centineo — and that someone was Jordan Fisher. Jordan played John Ambrose , Lara Jean's childhood crush who makes his way back into her life. Even if you've done all the internet digging on Jordan humanly possible (that includes watching the episodes of Teen Wolf he's in, obvs), you probably didn't know Jordan has an interesting connection to High School Musical .

What does Jordan Fisher have to do with High School Musical?

It turns out that Jordan is really good friends with Corbin Bleu, who played Chad Danforth in High School Musical. He told Refinery29 that he looked up to Corbin because "growing up, there weren't many people on TV who looked like him." When he saw Corbin perform on HSM, he said it was the "first time he saw someone like himself on screen, so he knows just how important that representation is." In 2018, he, Corbin, and Lindsay Arnold, performed on Season 25 of Dancing with the Stars, and it was epic.

Just look at Jordan's frosted hair! That unbuttoned shirt! Those moves! Another connection Jordan has with High School Musical is that he performed alongside the HSM cast on ABC's Disney Family Singalong, which premiered tonight (April 16).

y’all that disney singalong thing on abc tonight was the best thing ever and they had the hsm and hsmtmts cast along with other disney channel stars and charli damelio sing we’re all in this together and i nearly died AND jordan fisher has his own song so i’m dead basically — sarah’s crying probably (@sarahsmileyface) April 17, 2020

Jordan has a background in singing and dancing, and we'll probably be seeing even more of that in the future. Jordan has starred in musicals Grease Live, Rent: Live, contributed to the Moana soundtrack, and played John Laurens/Philip Hamilton in Lin-Manuel Miranda's Hamilton. In 2018, he hosted Dancing with the Stars: Juniors. Most recently, Jordan was the star in the Broadway show, Dear Evan Hansen (unfortunately, due to COVID-19, future shows have been put on pause until June).

While Jordan may have started his singing career on Radio Disney, it's clear from his Instagram that he's working on something more serious. On April 8, Jordan uploaded a clip from his new single, "Walking on the Ceiling," and wrote, "Been sitting on this record for a while. R&B at its core for me has always been about vocal performance coming from the soul. This is that for me."