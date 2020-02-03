A 'Hamilton' Movie Is Coming in 2021 — Well, Sort Of

A 'Hamilton' Movie Is Coming in 2021 — Well, Sort OfBy Jacqueline Gualtieri
You know that friend that's always telling you, "I saw Hamilton with the original cast"? Turns out, Lin-Manuel Miranda hates that guy too.
That's why Lin and the original cast of the hugely successful musical filmed a production way back in 2016 and finally set a release date for the movie to go to theaters. Four years after filming, we've yet to see it, despite the massive bidding war that occurred shortly after they shot it, which saw studios attempting to acquire the rights for upwards of $50 million.
So when do you get to see the original Schuyler Sisters together on the big screen?
The rumor was that the 'Hamilton' movie was to have a 2020 or 2021 release date.
Back in 2018, the Wall Street Journal spoke to two insiders close to the movie deal discussions that the plan was to release the film some time in 2020 or 2021. Reportedly, the reason why the recording wasn't expected to be in theaters until then, despite having been filmed in 2016, was because there was concern that a movie would take away from wanting people to go see it live on stage.
The assumption, it seems, was that by 2020, the Hamilton fever would have died down and it would be safe to show it in theaters because ticket sales would no longer be as high as they once were.
And since it's now 2020, Variety checked in with Lin to see if the movie was still happening and, hopefully, finalize a release date. When asked about when we'll be getting a Hamilton movie, the playwright said, "Hopefully sooner than later. I think that it's no secret that we filmed it. We filmed the show with the original cast the week before the beginning cast members began to leave the show. And Tommy [Kail] has made that into a great movie."
Lin later revealed the big secret himself on Twitter, where he announced that the movie would be in theaters on Oct. 15, 2021. Turns out, Disney won that massive bidding war for the rights to the film. According to Deadline, Walt Disney Studios paid $75 million and "won the deal with a commitment for a wide global theatrical release for the 2 hour, 40 minute movie, which was shot two weeks before the original cast left."
While it will be in theaters, it's not exactly the kind of movie you may be thinking.
When Lin says Hamilton movie, it's important to understand that he doesn't mean it's a film adaptation. This isn't like when Les Misérables came to theaters with Anne Hathaway and Hugh Jackman. Or like the adaption of Lin's other Broadway hit, In the Heights, which is coming out June 26, 2020.
This is a recording of a performance of the original cast at the Richard Rodgers Theatre back in 2016. As Lin told Variety, "What I'm most excited about is that there will be a point at which, you all have that friend who brags, 'I saw it with the original cast', we're stealing that brag from everyone. 'Cause you're all going to see it with the original cast. We're just trying to find the right time to do it."
It looks like the right time is indeed sooner rather than later. While we anxiously await Oct. 15, 2021, in the meantime, Tommy Kail, we trust that you're also creating the film adaption of our dreams as well? For now, though, we're excited to see the recording come to theaters, because we, for one, cannot wait to steal that brag away from some people who definitely know who they are.
