A 'Hamilton' Movie Is Coming in 2021 — Well, Sort Of

You know that friend that's always telling you, "I saw Hamilton with the original cast"? Turns out, Lin-Manuel Miranda hates that guy too.

That's why Lin and the original cast of the hugely successful musical filmed a production way back in 2016 and finally set a release date for the movie to go to theaters. Four years after filming, we've yet to see it, despite the massive bidding war that occurred shortly after they shot it, which saw studios attempting to acquire the rights for upwards of $50 million.

So when do you get to see the original Schuyler Sisters together on the big screen?