Here’s a List of Who’s Performing at the ‘Disney Family Singalong’ on ABC

The list of performers for the singalong is getting quite long, but it includes loads of pop stars and former Disney channel personalities. According to Billboard, the latest wave of performers includes Ariana Grande, Demi Lovato, Elle Fanning, Josh Groban, Alan Menken, Darren Criss, Tori Kelly and Marcus Scribner. The special will also feature a reunion from the cast of High School Musical, including almost every member of the movie’s original cast (and yes, that does include Zac Efron this time).