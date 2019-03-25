Ariana Grande's Finally Got a New Boo — Though She's Keeping it Low Key

Ariana Grande's Finally Got a New Boo — Though She's Keeping it Low KeyBy Rebecca Macatee
In Ariana Grande's 2019 "Boyfriend" music video with Social House, the pop star plays up just how complicated relationships can be. In the clip, Ariana and Michael "Mikey" Foster play two people who aren't officially boyfriend and girlfriend but still have all the jealousy issues that come with being in a relationship.
"Boyfriend" has a lot of people asking who Ariana Grande is dating. Here's what you need to know.
Ariana hinted she had a new man while self-isolating.
Social distancing doesn't need to be lonely — especially when you get to do it with your new beau. Over the last few days, Ariana has been sharing photos on an Instagram with a certain someone who she's chosen to isolate herself with.
Clearly, she's trying to keep the details of her new relationship on the low, because she never shares the guy's face, but that hasn't stopped people from trying to guess who he is.
According to TMZ, the pop singer is dating real estate mogul Dalton Gomez, who she was previously seen making out with at a bar. Allegedly, the pair have been seeing each other for a few months now.
While she has yet to make this relationship public, we don't blame her for wanting to keep this part of her life personal for now.
Ariana was previously engaged to Pete Davidson.
In May 2018, Ariana began dating Saturday Night Live star, Pete Davidson. The following month, Pete announced that he and Ariana were engaged. It was quite the whirlwind courtship, but this romance sadly didn't work out.
In October 2018, Ariana and Pete called off their engagement and ended their relationship.
Many fans theorized that Ariana Grande's "thank u, next" music video had some digs at Pete, but she's stayed away from calling him or any of her other exes out by name. "I will always have irrevocable love for him," she said in Instagram story, via People, "and if you’ve gotten any other impression from my recent work, you might have missed the point."
Ariana dated Mac Miller from September 2016 to May 2018.
Ariana and Mac remained friends after their split. She was understandably devastated when the rapper died Sept. 7, 2018 from an accidental overdose.
In an interview with Vogue, Ariana said her grief was "pretty all-consuming."
"By no means was what we had perfect," she clarified, "but, like, f--k. He was the best person ever, and he didn't deserve the demons he had. I was the glue for such a long time, and I found myself becoming... less and less sticky. The pieces just started to float away."
But her "Boyfriend" music video isn't based on her personal love life.
Ariana took to Twitter to explain how "Boyfriend" actually speaks to a lot of different people.
"Well, i feel like this song captures a common theme in the lives of so many people i know," she tweeted to a fan. "people want to feel love but don't want to define their relationship & have trouble fully committing or trusting or allowing themselves to fully love someone. Even tho they want to."
In another tweet, she wrote, "we wanted to make something uplifting that captures that feeling of being afraid to take the leap & trust, being afraid of being hurt or feeling like you won’t be enough for that person... but also how it feels to have a crippling crush on someone."
They don't call 'em crushes for nothing! We're just glad even Ariana Grande can relate.
