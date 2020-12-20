Ariana Grande Is Engaged! Here Are All the Deets About Her Fiancé, Dalton Gomez

Surprise! Ariana Grande is engaged , and the lucky is guys Dalton Gomez , her boyfriend of about a year. Ariana has been pretty private about her relationship with Dalton, so fans are super excited to get the scoop on her husband-to-be. Let's take a closer look, shall we?

"forever n then some," she captioned her engagement announcement on Instagram , which is a slideshow of photos featuring herself and her fiancé as well as her gorgeous engagement ring.

Who is Ariana Grande's fiancé, Dalton Gomez?

Dalton Gomez is a real estate estate agent who works for the Aaron Kirman Group, a luxury real estate firm located in Los Angeles. According to his company profile, Dalton "now holds one of the largest rolodexes of A-list buyers and is already connecting many high profile deals across the city."

For reference, his current listing is an $8.3 million mansion in Beverly Hills. Although Ariana has snuck a few PDA photos in her Instagram (usually in slideshows), the singer has wanted to keep the relationship private.

While Dalton does have an Instagram page, it's private. (Womp, womp.) Maybe that's for the best though, considering how many comments he'd have to wade through from Ariana fans.

"They couldn't be happier, they're just so excited. This is a happy time for them, both sets of parents are thrilled," a source told People on Dec. 20

Although reports of the relationships surfaced early last year, Ariana confirmed it when she released her quarantine music video with Justin Bieber, "Stick With U." At the end of the video, you can see Ariana and Dalton sweetly dance together. A source old Peopile back in March, "Ariana doesn't want to do another public relationship so she is trying to keep this one quiet, but she seems very happy with Dalton."

On Ariana's 27th birthday in June, she shared a slideshow of photos, which included a selfie of herself and Dalton.

On his birthday, she posted several video of the two of the, writing "hbd to my baby my best friend my fav part of all the days :) i love u" in the caption.

It looks like we shouldn't be too surprised about the engagement, considering sources have hinted that her and Dalton's relationship seemed pretty serious.

“Ariana sees something different in Dalton that she has never seen before in guys she has previously dated," a source told Us Weekly in late August. “He is the type of guy she has been looking for. He’s very protective of her, will go out of his way for her and does little things that are chivalrous. Dalton will go above and beyond to meet her needs," the source added.