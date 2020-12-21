People Are Going Wild Thinking Ariana Grande Will Be Selena Gomez’s Sister-in-Law

People Are Going Wild Thinking Ariana Grande Will Be Selena Gomez’s Sister-in-LawBy Dan Clarendon
“Thank U, Next”… engagement! Two years after her split from fiancé Pete Davidson, Ariana Grande is engaged to real estate agent Dalton Gomez — who, we’re sorry to tell you, has no relation to singer Selena Gomez.
The “Positions” singer announced her happy news on Instagram on Sunday, Dec. 20, sharing a slideshow of photos of herself with Dalton, as well as a closeup of her sparkling new engagement ring. “Forever [and] then some,” she wrote in her caption.
It’s not too common that Hollywood celebs get engaged to virtual unknowns, so we’re answering some frequently asked questions about Ariana’s guy below.
How did Ariana Grande meet Dalton Gomez?
According to Us Weekly, the singer met Dalton when shopping for a new house. “Ariana was looking for a home outside of Los Angeles to be her getaway house, and her team found Dalton to help,” a source told the mag in August 2020. “When she saw him, she immediately thought he was cute and very good-looking, and she asked her team to set up an in-person meeting with him. Ariana fell very hard for Dalton shortly after they met.”
The source continued: “He is the type of guy she has been looking for. He’s very protective of her, will go out of his way for her and does little things that are chivalrous. Dalton will go above and beyond to meet her needs.”
How long has the couple been together?
People reports Ariana and Dalton were first spotted out in February 2020 — when they were photographed kissing at a bar in Northridge, Calif. — but that they’ve actually been dating since January 2020.
In March 2020, a source told the magazine that the duo was quarantining together. “Ariana is staying at home with friends,” the insider said. “She is very serious about self distancing and has been with the same group of people for days. One of the people she is with right now is Dalton — they have been hanging out for a couple of months. Ariana doesn’t want to do another public relationship, so she is trying to keep this one quiet, but she seems very happy with Dalton.”
Is Dalton related to Selena Gomez?
On Twitter, fans seem to believe Dalton Gomez is Selena Gomez’s brother or cousin — and, oddly, many of these same fans are reacting to that false news with Oprah Winfrey GIFs and Oprah Winfrey images.
“WAIT NOW THAT ARIANA IS ENGAGED TO DALTON THAT MEANS HER SISTER IN LAW IS SELENA GOMEZ OMG WE WON,” reads one tweet.
And another says, “Ariana and Dalton are engaged that means her last name will be Ariana Gomez and she will be Selena Gomez’s cousin OMG.”
Capital FM, however, points out that Dalton Gomez and Selena Gomez are not brother and sister, nor are they even related. Don’t forget, people: Gomez is a pretty common last name!