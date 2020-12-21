People Are Going Wild Thinking Ariana Grande Will Be Selena Gomez’s Sister-in-Law

On Twitter, fans seem to believe Dalton Gomez is Selena Gomez’s brother or cousin — and, oddly, many of these same fans are reacting to that false news with Oprah Winfrey GIFs and Oprah Winfrey images .

“WAIT NOW THAT ARIANA IS ENGAGED TO DALTON THAT MEANS HER SISTER IN LAW IS SELENA GOMEZ OMG WE WON,” reads one tweet.

And another says, “Ariana and Dalton are engaged that means her last name will be Ariana Gomez and she will be Selena Gomez’s cousin OMG.”