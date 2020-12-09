There May Be an Ariana Grande "Sweetener" Tour Movie Coming to Netflix

These artists have had to look for creative ways to keep their mojo going. Now, fans of Ariana Grande are all excited after the singer teased what looked like an upcoming Netflix movie. Here’s what we know so far.

When it comes to the music scene, there are some artists that seem to be at the top of their game all the time. They've been able to keep the attention and love of their fans even through a year of canceled tours due to the COVID-19 crisis.

Ariana Grande may have a 'Sweetener' Netflix movie on the way.

Ariana Grande, who just released her "Positions" album, put out a tweet through her official channel that has fans wondering what's she's teasing. On Dec. 8, 2020, the singer sent a cryptic message that included three black and white photos that look to be from her Sweetener World Tour.

Article continues below advertisement

If that is all she had sent out, there would be no questions, however, Ariana also tagged the official Netflix Twitter account as well. Confusing the message further, the official Netflix account replied with "excuse me, I love you," referencing the singer's song "R.E.M" from the "Sweetener" album, released in 2018. Along with the release of her album was a world-wide tour that became Ariana's highest-grossing tour so far.

excuse me, i love you — Netflix (@netflix) December 8, 2020

Article continues below advertisement

Fans didn't let this cryptic tweet slide and it was easy to tell that everyone was excited for this being a potential reality soon. "SWT MOVIE IS COMING TO NETFLIX OH MY GOD," one person wrote. Others speculated if the potential Netflix movie is going to answer some questions about Ariana's connection to artists like Blackpink and BTS.

ARE WE FINALLY GONNA SEE A BEHIND CLIP ON THIS ?????? pic.twitter.com/hRl3G1Q0R3 — 🦋⁷₁₃︎ (@filterjmin) December 8, 2020

Article continues below advertisement

“Omg is she having a Netflix special!!?” another fan wrote in response, while another all-caps replied, “DON'T PLAY WITH ME ARI.” According to The Sun, earlier this year, a bidding war for the rights to the documentary following Ariana on her Sweetener World Tour erupted between YouTube and Netflix.

“Ariana’s team are negotiating a huge deal between a number of big hitters, with Netflix and YouTube both showing interest,” a source told the site. “Netflix has put forward a starting offer of $5 million to get the rights. The deal is being negotiated by Ari’s closest advisers, led by Scooter Braun.”

Article continues below advertisement

“She had cameras following her every move on the Sweetener World Tour last year,” they added. “Along with her performances, Ariana was filmed backstage, while travelling and during down time. It will be a brutally honest and raw depiction of how tough life can be on the road but will include the happier, heart-warming times too.”