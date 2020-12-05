What Does "R.E.M." From Ariana Grande's Album "Sweetener" Stand For?

Maybe part of the reason why "R.E.M" is such a banger is because Queen Beyoncé herself originally recorded the song in 2013. Written for her self-titled album, "Beyoncé," (also written and produced in collaboration with Pharrell) the song was eventually cut from the final version of the album and instead passed onto Ariana for her "Sweetener" album.

That being said, Ariana and Pharrell of course reworked it to fit Ariana's vibe better. She talked about it a little bit on Twitter.