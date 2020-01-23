We allow third parties to collect information which we use for business purposes, for more info read CCPA section in the privacy policy page.
Ariana Grande and BTS Hung Out, and We Have FOMO

We love seeing our favorite artists work on projects together, whether we're referring to the Scandal — How to Get Away With Murder crossover or the musical "supergroup" collaboration that was L.S.D. (featuring Labrinth, Sia and Diplo). And from a recent photo taken of Ariana Grande and BTS, fans can't help but wonder: are the two talents going to make some music together?

While this is all mere speculation, a K-pop album featuring Ariana — or an Ariana album featuring the South Korean boyband — would be absolutely epic. So stay calm, here is everything we know so far, regarding their little rendez-vous.