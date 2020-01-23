Ariana Grande and BTS Hung Out, and We Have FOMO

While Ariana and BTS are both pop legends, fans were understandably somewhat perplexed what they would have been rehearsing for together. But according to K-pop news site, Soompi, Ariana Grande and BTS are both designated musical guests at the 2020 Grammy Awards. The Grammys are coming up in just a few days on Jan. 26, so it makes sense as to why they would be rehearsing right now.