Is Selena Gomez Dating Anyone Right Now? Here's What We Know

Just in case you were wondering, Selena Gomez is doing just fine without Justin Bieber . When her on-again, off-again ex-boyfriend first tied the knot with Hailey Rhode Bieber in the fall of 2018, the rumor mill began circulating that the songstress was furious that he had moved on so quickly. After all, Justin and Selena had briefly reconciled at the beginning of that year.

Who is Selena Gomez dating? Is the "Lose You to Love Me" crooner currently in a relationship?

The 28-year-old made her triumphant return to music in January of 2020 with her album "Rare" and though some of her lyrics were interpreted to be about Justin, she's said that she's focusing on herself, and she's unbothered by her ex's highly public marriage.

Who is Selena Gomez dating?

According to a source close to Selena, the "Wolves" singer was too busy focusing on her own life to pursue a relationship. The source said: "Selena knows she's better off without Justin, and that it's the healthiest decision for her. She is open to dating, but right now she is solely focused on herself and enjoying life to the best of her ability, and getting back to being the Selena that she and all of her close ones knew prior to dating Justin. "

Article continues below advertisement

"She is in a good place," the source continued. "She has been hanging out with old friends and family and keeping herself out of the limelight and away from public places where she might feel bombarded or overwhelmed. Selena has an amazing support system and couldn't be more grateful. All of these things have helped drastically reduce her anxiety and have been huge proponents in her healing process."

Another source later told the outlet that she "chose happiness" over her relationship with Justin. While promoting "Rare" in January of 2020, Selena confirmed to WSJ Magazine that she had been single for more than two years. "I need time by myself. I love going to my room at the end of the day. Just me and my dog. I got the full granny panties situation, stretched out in my bed," she explained.

Article continues below advertisement

Source: Instagram

She later told Zane Lowe on Apple Music Beats 1 that dating in the public eye takes an immense toll on a relationship. “If I can be honest, it is just so cliché. Everyone dates everyone. It always seems to be within this little bubble and it's because it's safe, right? You know, you're wanting someone to understand what you’re going through. You're almost wanting a counterpart of creativity as well and it's, you know, interesting and fun," she said.

Article continues below advertisement

"But the problem with that is that you end up — whether you admit it or not — you're having a relationship for people and not even for yourself. There's almost this point where it's like 'we're making it known that we're together or whatever it is.' You just need to decide within our world if it's for you or is it for show?" the Disney Channel alum added.