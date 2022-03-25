A List of Charlie Puth’s Ex-Girlfriends — And the One Who Hurt Him Most

Singer Charlie Puth is releasing his most emotional ballad yet. In his song, which is ironically titled "That's Hilarious," the singer details a rather "challenging" and painful breakup.

"It just rears its ugly head every time — sorry — every time that I hear it," the "Light Switch" artist explained on Instagram, while wiping his tears. "I'm also really excited for you to hear it as well because I just heard the master, but it just brought me back to 2019, which was the f--king worst year of my life."