‘Teen Wolf’ Star Tyler Posey Revealed He Is "Sexually Fluid" on OnlyFans

‘Teen Wolf’ Star Tyler Posey Revealed He Is "Sexually Fluid" on OnlyFansBy Katie Garrity
Mar. 10 2021, Published 5:51 p.m. ET
Since the creation of the “exclusive content” website OnlyFans, celebrities have slowly been making their way onto the site to create their own profiles. OnlyFans, typically known for the allowance of explicit, adult content, has gained major traction in the last year when celebrities like Bella Thorne and Aaron Carter joined in on the action, for better or for worse.
But when celebrity and Teen Wolf star Tyler Posey joined in on OnlyFans fun, fans went wild. Since he became part of the OnlyFans family, he has released a lot of steamy content (that people have been loving), but he has also revealed a lot about his personal life on there too.
Tyler Posey announced his OnlyFans with a naked serenade.
When Tyler Posey’s OnlyFans account was announced on his Instagram page, he decided to sing a song to fans to celebrate the new venture. Tyler performed the diddy while sitting naked on a stool, with an acoustic guitar covering his unmentionables. “Welcome to my OnlyFans, I play guitar in my bare ass,” he sang. “Hang with me, we’ll be best friends. It’s my OnlyFans.”
The 29-year-old actor decided to join the platform to connect more with his fanbase. “I noticed many of my fans commenting on my Instagram photos saying that I should join OnlyFans,” he shared in a press release.
He added, “I saw it as a really cool opportunity to get even closer with my fans and be more real with them. I get to talk about things on OnlyFans that I maybe wouldn’t get to otherwise and connect with more people like me. I want to accomplish creating unique content and collaborating with my friends to bring a fun experience to my fans.”
According to Tyler, fans can expect to see never-before-seen photos and videos, alongside teaser clips from music, film, and TV projects he is working on, as well as other exclusive content that will only be available on his OnlyFans profile.
Fans have had mixed reactions to the actor’s debut on OnlyFans.
While some fans of Tyler Posey are thrilled to see that he has made the leap onto OnlyFans, there are a handful of others who see this as a grab for attention — attention that will be taken away from actual sex workers on the website, trying to make a living.
See celebrities doing Onlyfans doesn't sit right with me... Like what is the reason? You have money. You don't need a side hustle. All you're doing is taking away income from sex workers who actually need it. Bella Thorne and Tyler Posey, I'm talking to your greedy asses pic.twitter.com/BUnEKUmgD1— ♤ (@thiccgiant) September 28, 2020
Tyler joined other celebrities like ex-girlfriend Bella Thorne on OnlyFans.
Tyler joined his ex-girlfriend Bella Thorne, who made her debut on the site in August 2020. She was met with backlash after she cashed in over $1 million in subscription fees. The problem was that many fans criticized her for making it harder for sex workers and influencers to make a living after OnlyFans placed a cap on the amount content creators can charge. Many OnlyFans users blame the cap on the allegations that Bella lied about the kind of content that her subscribers would be paying for.
Others pointed out how celebrities joining OnlyFans, like Tyler, feels as if they are taking over the platform and “gentrifying” it in a way. With the popularity of the site continuing to grow, the hope is that there will be enough room for everyone to release their exclusive content.
Tyler revealed he is "sexually fluid" on OnlyFans.
In October, he revealed on the subscription service that he was "sexually fluid" and has elaborated on the topic in a March interview on Variety’s Just for Variety podcast. "I did this Live on OnlyFans and they were asking me stuff that horny people would ask you: 'Have you been with a man? Have you been with the opposite sex? What was it like?'" he recalled on the Just for Variety podcast. "And I was just being honest about it because no one's ever asked me before."
He then revealed: "It was just a split-second decision … I thought that was really interesting that it just broke down this wall that I didn't feel like I put up, but it was easier for me to just be honest about all that stuff."
Tyler also mentioned a conversation he had with his dad about the subject: "He was totally cool about it, and I was like, 'Yeah, man. I just didn't want to hold myself back, and I had an interest in trying new things,' and he was like, 'Okay, well, I understand that.'"