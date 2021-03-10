‘Teen Wolf’ Star Tyler Posey Revealed He Is "Sexually Fluid" on OnlyFans

In October, he revealed on the subscription service that he was "sexually fluid" and has elaborated on the topic in a March interview on Variety’s Just for Variety podcast. "I did this Live on OnlyFans and they were asking me stuff that horny people would ask you: 'Have you been with a man? Have you been with the opposite sex? What was it like?'" he recalled on the Just for Variety podcast. "And I was just being honest about it because no one's ever asked me before."

He then revealed: "It was just a split-second decision … I thought that was really interesting that it just broke down this wall that I didn't feel like I put up, but it was easier for me to just be honest about all that stuff."

Tyler also mentioned a conversation he had with his dad about the subject: "He was totally cool about it, and I was like, 'Yeah, man. I just didn't want to hold myself back, and I had an interest in trying new things,' and he was like, 'Okay, well, I understand that.'"