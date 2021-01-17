Elizabeth "Libby" Castravet of '90 Day Fiancé' Addresses TamponGate on OnlyFans

We're only 17 days into 2021, and already we've had to deal with TamponGate. People are losing their marbles because Libby (Elizabeth Castravet) from 90 Day Fiancé posted a photo of herself in which her tampon string is exposed. The (not even that racy) photo was posted to her OnlyFans, although it did briefly surface on Instagram (it's been taken down). And! Plot twist! The tampon was reported photoshopped in and isn't the original. So much to unpack here!

The photo going around is literally just Libby wearing only a sweater (not bottoms), drinking wine, and posing in a way in which you don't see anything, but you do see the tampon string. You can view it on Reddit here .

Libby says the tampon photo OnlyFans is fake.

After a 90 Day Fiancé leaked the photo of Lippy and her tampon on Instagram, people expressed their disgust with comments like, "This is grossing me out," and "Why take a bare bottom pic when you're on your period??" Other Reddit threads have taken the liberty (pun not intended) to dissect the image and why the 90 Day Fiancé would share it to her OnlyFans account. However, Libby took to Instagram Stories and told fans that it's fake.

"I'm gonna say this one time, and one time only. The photo is fake. You can swipe up here, subscribe to my OnlyFans and see the original photo that I posted if you don't believe me," Libby said.

However, regardless of whether the photo is fake, some commenters have pointed out that there's nothing wrong with leaving your tampon string in a photo, and that we should normalize periods.

But many disagree. One Reddit post states, "You have probably seen Libby's OnlyFans with the tampon string visible. Despite the string (not shaming periods) the picture is awkward and unflattering. (also, it could be something else or photoshopped)." This Reddit user has a theory that Libby read 50 Shades of Grey and wanted to emulate Anastasia Steele and Christian Grey's erotic tampon moment (TLDR; Christian takes Ana's tampon out before they have sex).

"MY THEORY: Libby was reading some good old mommy porn (50 shades of Grey) and saw herself as Anastasia and her husband as Mr Grey. The wine and the book inspired this masterpiece. Libby is living her own Mr Grey daydream, tampon and all (there is a scene in the book). She showed us her sexcapades. Unfortunately it did not transfer well," the Reddit user wrote.

Someone on the Reddit thread commented, "I think we can all agree that those photos were an unfortunate choice. She’s an attractive person but lacks sex appeal — the poses and facial expressions don’t help. I feel like she got wine drunk and wanted to compete with her sister." Other people decided to attack her messy room in the background. "I hate when people take selfies with a super dirty room in the background. Or stains on their mirrors," one person wrote.