Relationships Relationships
This Poor Woman Might Be the First Person to Be Dumped Over Zoom
Relationships
College Student's Parents Cut Her Off Because She Was in a Photo with a Lesbian
Relationships
This Guy Recreated the Eiffel Tower to Propose to His Girlfriend 'in Paris' During the Quarantine
Relationships
Racist Dude Thinks His Chinese Girlfriend Should Give up Her Entire Culture
Relationships
This Queer Quarantine Love Story Captures the Hearts of Everyone Who Reads It
Relationships
Dad Dropped His Adult Daughter From Family Health Insurance the Second She Got Sick
Relationships
Woman Discovers Her Boyfriend Has Been Sneaking Slugs Into Her Food and Making Her Sick
Relationships
Man's Wife Has Been Lying About Visiting Her Father in Another State
Relationships
Woman Ghosted Her Boyfriend of 5 Years After She Found out He Cheated