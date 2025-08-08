Brandon Blackstock and Kelly Clarkson's Complicated Relationship Involved Alimony and Lawsuits "I never want to get married again,” Kelly said. By Anna Quintana Published Aug. 8 2025, 11:09 a.m. ET Source: MEGA

When Kelly Clarkson announced that she would be pausing her Las Vegas residency to be by her ex-husband's side, fans were worried about Brandon Blackstock's health but also surprised given the couple's complicated history. Sadly, Brandon passed away on August 7, 2025, just one day after the announcement.

Kelly and Brandon shared two children and were married for seven years before filing for divorce in 2020. However, following their split, things took a turn for the couple that played out in the public for years before his untimely death.

Source: MEGA

Kelly was ordered to pay Brandon alimony when their divorce was finalized in 2022.

After a highly contentious divorce, the couple made it official in 2022. While Kelly walked away with their Montana ranch, the family pets, and a few cars, she was ordered to pay Brandon $1.3 million and contribute $45,000 per month in child support for their two children. Brandon was also granted $115,000 per month in spousal support, set to conclude in January 2024, per ET.

"I was very, very angry. I know a lot of people have gone through grief or a big tragedy like a divorce, and I know it’s a common thing, unfortunately," Kelly told USA Today of her divorce in 2023. "But there's nothing common when you’re going through it." She continued, "It's very foreign. It's horrible. A lot of time stupid, stupid (stuff) gets said, and you just can't believe it. I was angry and really hurt."

Brandon was also involved in a lawsuit filed against Kelly following their divorce.

Shortly after Kelly filed for divorce from Brandon, his father’s management firm, Starstruck Entertainment, where Brandon was an executive, sued Kelly for alleged unpaid fees. According to Billboard, the company allegedly "invested a great deal of time, money, energy, and dedication” into her and “developed Clarkson into a mega superstar." In response, Kelly filed a complaint with California’s Labor Commissioner and accused Brandon and Starstruck of violating California's Talent Agencies Act.

Source: Trae Patton/NBC

Ultimately, the Labor Commissioner ruled in Kelly's favor, and Brandon was ordered to repay his ex-wife more than $2.6 million in commission she paid him over the years, including for her gig as a coach on The Voice.

So, it is no surprise that in 2023, Kelly revealed she is not looking to walk down the aisle again. "I never want to get married again,” Kelly said on The Kelly Clarkson Show. "I’ve already been in love. I am not looking for a stepfather for my children."

Source: Instagram

Despite their complicated relationship, Kelly has been by Brandon's side during his cancer battle for their kids' sake. "When she found out that he was sick, she remained protective of him for their sake," a source told People. "Kelly has always tried to keep things classy. It became clear earlier this year that Brandon was not doing well. She’s been devastated for the kids."