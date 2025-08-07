Fans Want to Know If Kelly Clarkson's Vegas Shows Will Be Rescheduled Amid Ex-Husband's Death Brandon Blackstock died after a three-year battle with cancer. By Niko Mann Published Aug. 7 2025, 4:03 p.m. ET Source: Mega

As fans learn about the death of Kelly Clarkson's ex-husband, Brandon Blackstock, many are wondering if her canceled Las Vegas shows will be rescheduled. The talent manager and Kelly share two young children — River Rose and Remington Alexander. Brandon died from cancer, and the sad news was announced on Aug. 7, 2025, by the family, per USA Today.

"It is with great sadness that we share the news that Brandon Blackstock has passed away," read a statement from the family. "Brandon bravely battled cancer for more than three years. He passed away peacefully and was surrounded by family. We thank you for your thoughts and prayers and ask everyone to respect the family's privacy during this very difficult time." Brandon was just 48.

Source: Mega

Will Kelly Clarkson's Vegas shows be rescheduled?

Kelly Clarkson has a residency in Las Vegas, and she had remaining concerts scheduled for Aug. 8 and 9, as well as Aug.15 and 16, per USA Today. The "Cry" singer announced that she was postponing the shows on Aug. 6 with a post shared on Instagram.

"Unfortunately, I need to postpone the remainder of the August Studio Session dates in Las Vegas," read the statement. "While I normally keep my personal life private, this past year, my children’s father has been ill, and at this moment, I need to be fully present for them. I am sincerely sorry to everyone who bought tickets to the shows, and I so appreciate your grace, kindness, and understanding."

Those who had purchased tickets to Kelly's shows at the Caesars Colosseum are being told to hold on to their tickets if they want to see her at a later date in 2026. Those who want a refund can also do so within 30 days. The "Because of You" singer has several dates in Las Vegas scheduled for July and August of 2026.

Kelly also took time off from her talk show to care for her ex-husband before his death.

According to Page Six, Kelly took time off to help care for her ex-husband, despite their 2022 divorce. "It’s been exhausting and so sad," said a source to the outlet. "Kelly has been working so hard, as well as looking after Brandon. Despite their difficult divorce, he’s still the man she loved and still her kids’ father."

Source: MEGA

Another source reportedly told the outlet, "Kelly’s personal life is so insanely complicated. Kelly is fighting some serious hidden battles that very few people are privy to. It’s a source of emotional and, therefore, physical distress for her." Brandon also had children with another ex-wife, Melissa Ashworth. The former couple had two children — Savannah Blackstock and Seth Blackstock.