Here's What We Know About the Cause of Death for Brandon Blackstock, Kelly Clarkson's Ex Brandon passed away at 48, three years after finalizing a messy divorce from Kelly Clarkson. By Ivy Griffith Published Aug. 7 2025, 2:40 p.m. ET Source: MEGA

In August 2025, pop star Kelly Clarkson announced that she would be postponing her tour for personal reasons. Those reasons? The illness of her ex-husband and talent manager, Brandon Blackstock. Although the two divorced in 2020, it would seem that the star singer felt it was important to be by his side.

Article continues below advertisement

Heartbreakingly, Brandon died less than a day after Kelly announced plans to postpone her tour. This is what we know about Brandon's cause of death.

Source: MEGA

Article continues below advertisement

Here's what we know about Brandon Blackstock's cause of death.

Even though a marriage might end, it's not uncommon for former spouses to feel affection for one another. Especially if they share children, as do Brandon and Kelly. So Kelly choosing to stand by Brandon's side as he battled illness comes as little surprise, especially to fans who followed along during their seemingly storybook romance.

Yet, heartbreakingly, even the support of one of the most talented women in the world isn't enough to stop a monster like cancer. Brandon's cause of death was reported to be cancer, following a lengthy battle with the disease, which was hidden from the public eye.

Article continues below advertisement

It's not clear what type of cancer he suffered from, as details were kept out of the public eye until the very end, when Kelly's post about his illness surprised fans.

Article continues below advertisement

Kelly postponed her tour to support Brandon.

Kelly announced on Aug. 6, 2025, that she would be postponing her tour, giving the world its first glimpse at what Brandon was facing. In a post shared to Instagram, Kelly wrote, "Unfortunately, I need to postpone the remainder of the August Studio Session dates in Las Vegas. While I normally keep my personal life private, this past year, my children’s father has been ill, and at this moment, I need to be fully present for them."

She added, "I am sincerely sorry to everyone who bought tickets to the shows, and I so appreciate your grace, kindness, and understanding." Less than 24 hours later, his family was announcing Brandon's passing (per People).

Article continues below advertisement