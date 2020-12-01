Kelly Clarkson's Ex Is Seeking HOW Much in Spousal Support?

In June, Kelly Clarkson shocked fans after filing for divorce from husband Brandon Blackstock after seven years of marriage. With divorce proceedings still ongoing, the singer has reportedly been granted primary physical custody of the couple's two children, River Rose, 6, and Remington Alexander, 4, by an L.A. County judge.

"As Kelly has said, her first priority in all of this is to take care of the kids and all the hearts that are involved in this divorce," a source told People. "It's been a hard time for everyone, but Kelly's pleased with the court's ruling regarding custody."

The insider added, "Divorce is hard and it gets tense for most couples going through it. But Kelly's primary focus is on doing the best she can to protect the kids. In this case, she had to fight for them since Brandon and his attorneys were making unreasonable requests."