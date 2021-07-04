This Is What Kelly Clarkson's Ex, Brandon Blackstock, Does for a Living

This Is What Kelly Clarkson's Ex, Brandon Blackstock, Does for a LivingBy Gina Vaynshteyn
Jul. 4 2021, Published 1:49 p.m. ET
On Sunday, July 4, 2021, it was reported that music icon, show host, and "Miss Independent" singer, Kelly Clarkson, asked to be declared officially and legally single. She filed the documents Friday night, all of which request independence from her husband, Brandon Blackstock. The two are in the middle of a divorce (Kelly filed last June 2020, after six years of marriage) and share two children together (River Rose, who is 7, and Remington Alexander, who is 5).
According to TMZ, the divorce has become messy, and Kelly seemingly wants it over and done with. Brandon has challenged their prenup, which has been a source of drama. When Kelly filed for divorce, she requested to not have to pay her ex spousal support because of the prenup. However, Brandon still filed a request for $301,000 in spousal support and $135,000 in child support.
People have been wondering if this is fair, considering Brandon has his own career (albeit, he doesn't make nearly as much as Kelly does).
What's Brandon Blackstock's job?
Brandon Blackstock is a talent manager for Starstruck Management Group — and his clients include big names like Blake Shelton and the Rascal Flatts. (And yes, he also managed Kelly Clarkson, his ex.) However, in December 2020, Kelly claimed that Brandon was never actually a certified talent agent during the 13 years she was with his company (a deal she made with Brandon's talent manager father, Narvel Blackstock).
Starstruck Management Group is claiming that Kelly owes the company $1.4 million, but the singer considers their contract null and void because Brandon was allegedly operating the business illegally. And because Brandon acted "in conflict of interest with (her) best interests," along with other reported violations of the California labor code, per Today. Kelly has ordered Brandon to return all the money she paid him to represent her.
"It is unfortunate that Kelly is again attempting to avoid paying commissions that are due and owing to Starstruck to try and achieve some perceived advantage in her ongoing custody and divorce proceedings," Bryan Freedman, a lawyer for the talent management group, said.
What's Brandon Blackstock's net worth?
Brandon is reportedly worth $10 million, and likely more after his and Kelly's Encino home sells (it's currently listed for $9 million after Kelly dropped the price by $1 million — she originally bought the home for $8.5 million). Kelly just sold their Nashville home for $6.3 million, so it's likely that Brandon will get a chunk of the profits as well. It's unclear if Brandon will owe Kelly the money she paid him during his time as her talent manager.
Although Kelly is worth around $45 million, a source says she's very stressed out over how costly this divorce is becoming. A source said, "She’s stressed to the max. She’s worried about how much the divorce is going to cost her."
Many Kelly Clarkson fans were shocked when they learned the news about her marriage. She and Brandon seemed so happy, but when Kelly was interviewed about it after filing for divorce, it seemed like the marriage was anything but happy.
"This isn't happiness, and we both deserve better. That line so hit home for me: I don't want this for everyone in this scenario right now," the singer told People.
"Definitely didn't see anything coming that came, but what I'm dealing with is hard — it involves more than just my heart, it involves a lot of little hearts," she added.