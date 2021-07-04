This Is What Kelly Clarkson's Ex, Brandon Blackstock, Does for a Living

Brandon is reportedly worth $10 million, and likely more after his and Kelly's Encino home sells (it's currently listed for $9 million after Kelly dropped the price by $1 million — she originally bought the home for $8.5 million). Kelly just sold their Nashville home for $6.3 million, so it's likely that Brandon will get a chunk of the profits as well. It's unclear if Brandon will owe Kelly the money she paid him during his time as her talent manager.

Although Kelly is worth around $45 million, a source says she's very stressed out over how costly this divorce is becoming. A source said, "She’s stressed to the max. She’s worried about how much the divorce is going to cost her."

Many Kelly Clarkson fans were shocked when they learned the news about her marriage. She and Brandon seemed so happy, but when Kelly was interviewed about it after filing for divorce, it seemed like the marriage was anything but happy.

"This isn't happiness, and we both deserve better. That line so hit home for me: I don't want this for everyone in this scenario right now," the singer told People.