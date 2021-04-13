Is Kelly Clarkson Ever Coming Back to 'The Voice'? Here's What We Know

When it was first announced that Kelly would be out sick, many of her fans worried that she was sick with COVID-19. Especially in the age of the pandemic, any announcement of being sick is presumed to be the novel coronavirus. However, with all the concern, it was confirmed that Kelly did not test positive for COVID-19 and would be back soon.

Carson Daly explained during The Voice, “Unfortunately, our own Kelly Clarkson wasn’t feeling well this week, and while she didn’t test positive for COVID, as you can imagine we have some really strict guidelines on our set. Kelly is staying at home, where she’s watching the battles remotely. She’s going to be checking in.”

Watch new episodes of The Voice every Monday at 8 p.m. EST on NBC.