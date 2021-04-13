Who Are the Guest Mentors on 'The Voice' in Season 20?

Country music duo Dan + Shay were a perfect fit for Blake Shelton's team. Composed of singers and songwriters Dan Smyers and Shay Mooney, Dan + Shay met in 2012, and the rest was history. They began writing together and quickly signed with Warner / Chappell Music. The two actually opened for Blake on his Ten Times Crazier Tour in 2014 before they embarked on their own tour later that year.

But he's not the only Voice coach the pair are familiar with. Dan + Shay collaborated with Kelly on their 2018 song "Keeping Score."

You may know them best for their song "10,000 Hours," which won them the Grammy Award for Best Country Duo / Group Performance. They took home that same award in 2020 for "Speechless" and 2019 for "Tequila."