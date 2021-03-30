Dan + Shay Join Blake Shelton as Advisors on 'The Voice' — but This Isn't Their First Time Working Together

It was recently announced that the duo would be returning to the small screen, but many fans are wondering where they got their start. Were Dan + Shay contestants on The Voice ?

After the debut of their first single in 2013, Dan + Shay quickly climbed the charts and became a nationwide sensation. Although the duo has only dropped three studio albums, the songwriters have been catapulted into the spotlight, amassing more than one million followers on Instagram to date.

Were Dan + Shay ever contestants on ‘The Voice’?

Although Dan + Shay have never been contestants on The Voice, they did perform “Speechless” alongside Season 15 winner Chevel Shepherd for the show’s live finale, and they will join Season 20 as Battle Advisors for #TeamBlake. Although this will be their first time as coaches on The Voice, this won’t be the duo's first time working with Blake Shelton.

Almost a decade ago, Blake Shelton gave Dan Smyers and Shay Mooney, who are not brothers or related in any way, by the way, their first big tour slot. Dan told Access Hollywood, “He took us out on literally our first tour, the 'Ten Times Crazier' Tour, and I don’t even think we had a hit on the radio at that point. He took a chance on us and we became super close out there.”

He added, “Blake, as successful as he is, is the most humble, down-to-earth dude out there and just an incredible person, and incredible role model. We learned so much from him.” A message on the duo’s Twitter read, “Not sure if @NBCTheVoice knew what they were getting themselves into when we were asked to join @blakeshelton’s team as advisers this season. Tune in tonight at 8/7c for our first episode on the show! Trust us, you don’t want to miss this."

Blake seemed equally happy to have the duo return to the show as Battle Advisors to assist him this season, noting that he plans to use Dan + Shay as his secret weapon. Blake explained, “The way [Dan + Shay] come together and vocalize together and make music, I thought that would be a great mentor to have, these two.”

Blake continued, “Because so many times I’m sitting here in a situation with these battle rehearsals and one of the artists will ask me a question about harmony, and I don’t know crap about harmony. I’ll be like, ‘Oh, you know, I’m gonna check on that for you,’ and then I never do, because I don’t know anything about harmony.”

In an interview, Blake said that his collaboration with Dan + Shay was years in the making. He concluded, “Finally, this season, I’ve got Dan + Shay here, who, you know, they kill it. And they’re a natural at it, and honesty, it’s already come into play a couple of times. It’s helpful to have them here.” On March 22, the Blind Auditions came to an end and final teams were chosen. Luckily for Blake, he has his Warner Music Nashville labelmates to help him win the war.