There’s a Big Perk ‘The Voice’ Winners Get Over ‘American Idol’ Champions

Singing competitions are about a dime a dozen. Heck, even children's movies about them tend to make that same observation , but people love them nonetheless. Whether it's the over-the-top Eurovision contest or the salt-of-the-earth appeal of Nashville Star, there are tons of singing competition shows that bring in viewers by the millions.

Some of the biggest singing competition shows in the U.S., however, are American Idol and The Voice. And while folks know that Idol gives winners a big cash prize and a record deal, what does the winner of The Voice get?

What does the winner of 'The Voice' get?

Well, as it turns out, just like American Idol, winners of The Voice also nab themselves a cash prize and a record deal. However, it's not identical to the season's top dog of Idol.

If you win The Voice, you'll nab yourself a cool $100,000 along with a Universal Music record deal. Idol winner gets $125,000 and then another $125,000 for finishing the album as part of their record deal. Not too shabby. Here's the thing though: The Voice winners do have an added benefit that a lot of American Idol winners don't have.

There are plenty of examples of singing competition show winners who really didn't recapture the same success off the show as they managed to get for themselves on the program. While there are a lot of Idol winners who may have complained about a lack of support from their record labels, The Voice victors have a bit of a leg up in that the show is hosted by successful recording artists.

