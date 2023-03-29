Home > Entertainment > Music > Kelly Clarkson Source: Getty Images Is Kelly Clarkson Dating Anyone? ‘The Voice’ Star Recently Got Vocal About Her Love Life By Haylee Thorson Mar. 29 2023, Published 1:40 p.m. ET

Powerhouse singer and talk show host Kelly Clarkson is opening up about her love life! Following the American Idol alum’s high-profile split from ex-husband Brandon Blackstock in June 2020, the 40-year-old singer/songwriter dished on whether she intends to put herself out there again.

After finalizing her divorce in March 2022, fans wonder if The Voice coach is ready to start dating in 2023. So, is Kelly currently in a relationship? Or is she enjoying the single life? We have the scoop!

Is Kelly Clarkson dating anyone? ‘The Voice’ coach recently got candid about her relationship status.

After seven years of marriage, The Voice coach hasn’t been shy about expressing her hesitation to date again. According to Us Weekly, close sources to the pop star revealed that she frequently talks about her desire to remain solo. “Kelly has joked about the fact that she’s going to be single forever, but at the same time, she realizes forever is a long time,” the insider revealed. However, those closest to her have encouraged the American Idol alum to never say never.

“Although she truly doesn’t see herself dating or getting married again, her friends have encouraged her to at least be open to the idea of putting herself out there,” the source continued. “However, it’s just not where her head is at right now.”

Kelly Clarkson is adjusting to the single life following her high-profile divorce from Brandon Blackstock.

In June 2020, Kelly and music manager Brandon Blackstock parted ways after seven years together. The former couple shares two children, daughter River Rose and son Remington Alexander.

The Kelly Clarkson Show host filed for divorce three months into the pandemic, citing irreconcilable differences. In the following months, co-parenting became increasingly difficult for Kelly and Brandon, and the “Stronger” singer received primary custody of their children in November 2020.

Nearly two years after their 2020 split, Kelly and Brandon finalized their divorce in March 2022. However, a source revealed that the talk show host is “still in the process of transitioning to her new normal” one year later.

Kelly Clarkson’s upcoming album follows the “arc of an entire relationship.”

New music soon 🍷💔☀️ pic.twitter.com/c9mPNchiE2 — Kelly Clarkson 🍷💔☀️ (@kellyclarkson) March 26, 2023

Kelly details the highs and lows of marriage and its aftermath in her new album “Chemistry.” In a March 26 post on Twitter, the “Since U Been Gone” singer opened up about how she channeled her rollercoaster of feelings into her recent project. She revealed that she’s been working on “Chemistry” since her split from Brandon, and she was initially hesitant to get candid about her emotions.

"This album is definitely the arc of an entire relationship, and a whole relationship shouldn't be just brought down to one thing,” Kelly revealed. “So there's the good, the bad, the ugly thing kinda going on in it."