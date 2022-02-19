Musician Kelly Clarkson Files to Legally Change Her Name Amid Her Divorce

Kelly has used her last name Clarkson since she first began producing music. The "Since U Been Gone" songstress is known for having a rocky relationship with her father, Stephen Michael Clarkson, after he and her mother divorced at a young age. She even explores the feelings of abandonment she experienced in some of her songs, including "Because of You." Sadly, her father passed away in 2018, at which point their relationship was still reportedly tense.