Kelly Clarkson's Relationships With Each of Her Parents Differs Greatly

The issues Kelly had with her father can be traced back to those pivotal moments when her family split up. Not only did her parents divorce, but her siblings went separate ways as well. Her sister Alyssa Clarkson was raised by an aunt in North Carolina, and her brother Jason Clarkson ended up living with their dad in California.

When the siblings split, contact became strained, and that went for Kelly and her father as well, who went long stretches of time with little to no communication.