Kelly Clarkson Rocks a Lot of Belts in Her Wardrobe, and Fans Want to Know Why

It would definitely be an overstatement to suggest that Kelly always wears belts. It's true, however, that Kelly wears belts frequently. In an interview with InStyle in 2019, her stylist Candice Lambert provided a simple reason for Kelly's frequent belt wearing: She looks good in them.

“We [also] love to wear belts to show her figure and shape," she told the magazine. "I always think the more accessories the better. I am opposite of Coco [Chanel] — do it all!”