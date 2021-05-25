Kelly Clarkson Rocks a Lot of Belts in Her Wardrobe, and Fans Want to Know Why

Kelly Clarkson Rocks a Lot of Belts in Her Wardrobe, and Fans Want to Know WhyBy Joseph Allen
May. 25 2021, Published 10:38 a.m. ET
Although she remains a singer first and foremost, Kelly Clarkson has become a staple on TV thanks to her role as a coach on The Voice and her very own daytime talk show. Kelly's consistent presence on TV has meant that the "Stronger" singer has to cycle through a lot of outfits for her various roles. Across these outfits, some eagle-eyed fans have begun to notice a pattern: Kelly wears a lot of belts.
Why does Kelly Clarkson always wear belts?
It would definitely be an overstatement to suggest that Kelly always wears belts. It's true, however, that Kelly wears belts frequently. In an interview with InStyle in 2019, her stylist Candice Lambert provided a simple reason for Kelly's frequent belt wearing: She looks good in them.
“We [also] love to wear belts to show her figure and shape," she told the magazine. "I always think the more accessories the better. I am opposite of Coco [Chanel] — do it all!”
As Candice explains, Kelly wears belts to accentuate her figure. Although she loves a good belt, Candice also said that Kelly is not particularly attached to any one style, which allows the two of them to experiment together.
"Kelly really just wants to have fun with fashion," she said. "She wants to explore different styles and brands, and really likes to try something new each time.”
Candice said that dressing across a range of sizes can be difficult.
Although Candice acknowledged that she and Kelly like to experiment with her wardrobe, she also told InStyle that it can sometimes be difficult to get clothes.
"I am constantly told 'no' for girls who are average size and bigger,” she explained. "It is very frustrating. I don’t understand why you would be a designer if you don’t want to dress all-sized women and all ethnicities."
"It can get very shallow in the fashion industry; it is gross and shameful," the stylist continued. "I also think everyone should be able to access clothes. Not sure why some artists can wear clothes and others can’t.”
Candice, who also dresses stars like Pentatonix and even race car driver Danica Patrick, also said that she tries to reflect the personalities of her stars in the clothes she puts them in.
Kelly has a finalist in the two-part finale of 'The Voice'.
Although many fans of Kelly will undoubtedly be focused on what she's wearing, Kelly also has a contestant to focus on as she heads into the second night of the two-part finale of The Voice on Tuesday, May 25. Kenzie Wheeler is one of the five singers remaining in the competition, and while he certainly has a chance to win the whole thing, he's not predicted to be one of the odds-on favorites.
Regardless of who emerges victorious, though, some fans will likely be most concerned with whether Kelly decides to once again don a belt for the show's finale. If she does, it will only be because she decided to emphasize her natural figure with an accessory.