Singer and 'Voice' Coach Niall Horan Has Been Quietly Dating This Lovely Lady

NBC's wildly popular reality competition television series The Voice is back for another season — this time, with two different celebrity coaches. Season 23 sees the return of Kelly Clarkson and Blake Shelton, the latter of who will depart from the show at the end of the season. As for the two new coaches, put your hands together for Chance the Rapper and Niall Horan!

While we're sad to say goodbye to Blake, we couldn't be more thrilled to see heartthrob and former One Direction member Niall Horan step into a coaching role — hopefully, the Irish singer-songwriter will lead his team to victory! Now, as we prepare to see the "Slow Hands" crooner on the small screen, let's refresh our memories and knowledge of him. For starters, who is Niall dating? Keep reading for all the known details about his long-term girlfriend.

Who is Niall Horan dating?

Since early 2020, Niall has been dating Amelia Woolley. The couple is extremely private — they keep their relationship out of the spotlight, rarely sharing photos of each other on social media other than a cute Snapchat photo of the lovers sipping wine during the early days of their romance.

However, the pair offered fans a glimpse into their life when they made their long-awaited public debut at the singer-songwriter's Horan & Rose Gala in September 2021. Niall and Amelia posed for photos together at the event, and many fans (including us) still fangirl over how beautiful and in love they look with each other.

Niall Horan talking about his current relationship with Amelia pic.twitter.com/IV64jJZK9B — Niall Horan Daily Media (@NHDNMedia) February 22, 2023

According to her LinkedIn profile, Amelia studied fashion business at Istituto Marangoni. She graduated in 2020 and went on to work as a commercial executive for the now-defunct luxury show brand Nicholas Kirkwood. As of this writing, Amelia currently works as an account manager for Budweiser Brewing Group. Amelia has also worked at various other fashion companies throughout her career, including the likes of ASOS, Chloé, Dior, and menswear brand Prévu Studio.

Niall previously admitted he's a "bad communicator" in relationships.

In mid-March 2020, just days after the release of his second album "Heartbreak," the Irishman opened up with The Fault about his past relationships and well, heartbreak. He also didn't hold back from admitting his flaws, claiming he's a "bad communicator."

"I'm a bad communicator in relationships. I struggle to talk about things," the "Put a Little Love on Me" singer said. "I don't like to let things build up in me and songwriting does help get it out but it can happen too late."

