Pictures From Liam Payne's Funeral Show Heartbroken One Direction Reunion By Ivy Griffith Published Nov. 20 2024, 1:23 p.m. ET

Former One Direction band member Liam Payne was laid to rest on Nov. 20 in a private ceremony in Amersham, England. It was a particularly somber day for loved ones, left with questions still weeks after Liam suddenly passed away at 31 after a fall from a hotel balcony on Oct. 16 in Buenos Aires, Argentina.

Friends and family flocked to the memorial, including several high-profile names. In attendance were the surviving members of One Direction, who gathered together for a tearful event.

Source: MEGA Liam's casket is carried to the church in a glass carriage drawn by horses.

Pictures from Liam Payne's funeral show his casket bore the word "Daddy'" in nod to his son, Bear.

Source: MEGA Liam, father to son Bear, was laid to rest on Nov. 20.

In a breathtaking shot from the funeral, the words "Son" and "Daddy" can be seen displayed on the glass case containing Liam's casket. His coffin was borne to the church by a horse-drawn carriage.

Liam's ex, Cheryl Cole, was in attendance as well. They welcomed their son Bear together in 2017.

Source: MEGA Cheryl Cole attends her ex Liam's funeral.

Surviving One Direction group members all attend, creating tearful reunion.

Source: MEGA Harry Styles attends Liam's funeral.

All four of the surviving One Direction group members attended. While they didn't stop to pose for pictures, their tearful reunion was a stark reminder of the member who's no longer with them.

Source: MEGA Zayn Malik attends Liam's funeral.

The group officially broke up in 2016, the year after Zayn left. Although One Direction was over, group members said they had plans to work together in the future. Unfortunately, those plans can now no longer include Liam.

Source: MEGA Louis Tomlinson attends Liam's funeral.

When Zayn left, he admitted that he had never been keen on being in the group to start with. He said in a statement, "I am leaving because I want to be a normal 22-year-old who is able to relax and have some private time out of the spotlight." He added, "I know I have four friends for life in Louis, Liam, Harry, and Niall. I know they will continue to be the best band in the world."

Source: Getty Images Niall Horan attends Liam's funeral,

His fellow band members were heartbroken, but they ultimately stayed friends through the intervening years. This is not the reunion they would have hoped for, but it's a testament to their friendship that they all came together for one final event.

Simon Cowell, James Corden, and others showed up to pay their respects.

Source: MEGA Simon Cowell attends Liam's funeral.

One Direction and immediate family were not the only ones in attendance. Simon Cowell was the co-creator of One Direction and signed them to his label. His support and guidance helped create the titan force that One Direction grew to be.

Source: MEGA