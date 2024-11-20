Home > Entertainment > Music Heartbreaking Floral Arrangement Spelling "Daddy" Spotted at Liam Payne's Funeral A floral arrangement spelling "Daddy" was spotted at Liam Payne's funeral. By Allison DeGrushe Published Nov. 20 2024, 12:06 p.m. ET Source: Mega

Just over a month after Liam Payne tragically fell to his death in Argentina, his family, friends, and former One Direction bandmates gathered to honor the British singer at his funeral in England on Wednesday, Nov. 20, 2024. The intimate service took place at St. Mary’s Church in Amersham.

The church, with its stone brick walls, was softly adorned with white roses and candle holders, creating a serene yet sorrowful atmosphere. A horse-drawn carriage arrived, carrying a dark blue coffin with silver handles covered with white roses. On top of the carriage were two floral tributes, one of which read "Daddy."

Source: Mega

As the carriage arrived at the church, those in attendance were moved by two poignant floral tributes: One in red spelling "Son," and another in blue reading "Daddy."

These tributes symbolized Liam's dual roles — as the beloved son to Geoff and Karen Payne, and as a devoted father. For those who may have forgotten, Liam welcomed his only child, son Bear, in March 2017 with then-girlfriend Cheryl Cole. The arrangements were left outside the church as a heartfelt tribute to the late pop star, while those gathered inside paid their respects.

Source: Mega

Just two days after Liam's tragic death, Cheryl shared a deeply emotional message on Instagram, reflecting on the immense loss for their 7-year-old son. Alongside a black-and-white photo of Liam and Bear, she wrote, "Liam was not only a pop star and celebrity, he was a son, a brother, an uncle, a dear friend, and a father to our 7-year-old son. A son that now has to face the reality of never seeing his father again."

Cheryl expressed her heartache further, writing, "What is troubling my spirit the most is that one day Bear will have access to the abhorrent reports and media exploitation we have seen in the past two days. It is breaking my heart further that I cannot protect him from that in his future."