Home > Entertainment > Music Inside Liam Payne’s Lengthy Love Life: Romance, Drama, and Everything in Between Liam Payne fell to his death on Oct. 16, 2024, from his hotel balcony in Buenos Aires. By Jennifer Farrington Published Oct. 17 2024, 11:15 a.m. ET Source: Mega

As a former member of the boy band One Direction, which emerged from The X Factor in 2010 and reached stardom, Liam Payne spent much of his life in the limelight alongside fellow members Harry Styles, Louis Tomlinson, Niall Horan, and Zayn Malik. While Liam certainly made his mark, his life was tragically cut short at the young age of 31 when he fell from the balcony of his hotel room in mid-October 2024 at the CasaSur Palermo Hotel in Buenos Aires, Argentina.

Article continues below advertisement

In the wake of his death, we're learning that Liam had been going through a tough time, particularly regarding legal matters involving his ex-fiancé, Maya Henry. This has sparked interest in their relationship and the others Liam had before his untimely death.

Liam Payne's relationship history: He was dating Kate Cassidy before his death.

Liam and influencer Kate Cassidy began dating in 2022 and were together until his death in October 2024. The couple had an on-again, off-again relationship, and Kate was reportedly vacationing with Liam in Buenos Aires before leaving a few days prior to the tragic incident.

Article continues below advertisement

According to the DailyMail, Kate returned to Florida four days before he fell to his death, stating, "I just need to go home." It appears that Liam had been served cease and desist papers by his ex-fiancée, Maya, and the mounting legal matters were beginning to take a toll on him (more on that in a minute).

Before dating Kate Cassidy, Liam Payne was romantically involved with Aliana Mawla in 2022.

In May 2022, Liam was spotted arm-in-arm with model Aliana Mawla at Heathrow Airport. The two had been traveling together, and after several photos of them were released, Liam's ex-fiancée, Maya, responded to the news, clarifying that she was not the woman in the photo and requesting that Liam stop sending her pictures, per Hollywood Life. However, it seems Liam and Aliana's relationship was short-lived, as he began dating Kate Cassidy later that year.

Article continues below advertisement

Liam dated Maya Henry from 2018 to 2021 until they broke off their engagement.

Before Alaina, there was Maya, and it seems a lot of the relationship drama we hear about stems from this romance. The two started dating in 2018 and later got engaged. Although things ended between them years ago, the drama continues to unfold on podcasts and social media, where each has been accused of "ranting" about who did what.

Article continues below advertisement

In a TikTok posted on Oct. 6, 2024, Maya addressed comments from those claiming she was "obsessed" with Liam. "Ever since we broke up, he messages me, [will] blow up my phone. Not only from his phone number, it's always from different phone numbers too, so I never know where it's going to come from." She added, "he'll create new iCloud accounts to iMessage me," and that he would email her and "blow up" her mom's phone. She also claims he was messaging her best friend, asking her to come over.

Maya reportedly sent Liam cease and desist papers while he was vacationing in Argentina, and on the day of his death, a hotel manager called the police. In the call, which was obtained by CNN’s Argentine affiliate Todo Noticias, the manager can be heard saying, “We have a guest who is overwhelmed with drugs and alcohol." He added, “He breaks things up. He is tearing the whole room apart.” Moments later, police found Liam who had fallen from his balcony.

Article continues below advertisement

Liam dated and welcomed his first child with Cheryl Cole.

Source: Mega

Liam first met Cheryl when he was auditioning for The X Factor in 2009, according to The U.S. Sun, and Cheryl was part of the judging panel. They reportedly started dating around 2015 or early 2016 and by 2017, they welcomed their first child, Bear Grey Payne.