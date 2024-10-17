Home > Entertainment Everyone Is Furious at TMZ for Publishing Photos Related to Liam Payne's Death The tabloid retracted the photos just hours after it first published them. By Joseph Allen Published Oct. 17 2024, 10:20 a.m. ET Source: Mega

The people who work at TMZ have never had the most scrupulous ethics, but they're facing one of the most significant backlashes they've ever faced. The backlash came after the outlet decided to publish photos of former One Direction singer Liam Payne in the moments after his death. Liam fell from a third-story window at a hotel in Buenos Aires and died as a result of the injuries he sustained.

The photos have now been removed from the website, but following the news that they had published them in the first place, people on the internet started to rip them a new one. Here's what we know about the backlash and how widespread it's become:

The internet is dragging TMZ for publishing photos of Liam Payne's death.

TMZ has always pushed boundaries and had little respect for the privacy of celebrities, and now, it seems they don't even extend people the courtesy of privacy after their death. After publishing the photos of Liam, the backlash online was swift and severe. "TMZ just removed the photos of Liam. We all know what you posted and you're disgusting for it TMZ," one person wrote on Twitter.

"First they take pictures of Matthew Perry's grieving parents just as they learned their son died and then they take pics of Liam Payne's dead body (no I'm not f--king showing it). TMZ are f--king scum of the Earth," another person added. "TMZ being like, 'Yeah we obtained a picture of Liam Payne’s dead body.' What the f--k is wrong with them literally?" another person added.

Although plenty of people reposted the photos, it's clear that many felt they were both disgusting and hugely inappropriate. The investigation into Liam's death is still ongoing, and many were also quick to point out that Liam had been posting on his social media channels just hours before his death.

TMZ just removed the photos of liam.

we all know what you posted and you're disgusting for it @TMZ pic.twitter.com/A6M4PQw4h9 — via (@talkwallets) October 16, 2024 Source: Twitter/@talkwallets

Liam is being mourned by friends and family.

Following the news of his death at just 31 years old, Liam's family put out a statement acknowledging his loss. “Liam will forever live in our hearts and we’ll remember him for his kind, funny, and brave soul,” the statement says. “We are supporting each other the best we can as a family and ask for privacy and space at this awful time.”

Other famous faces also weighed in following the news of Liam's death, paying tribute to him. “I am in shock right now,” Charlie Puth wrote. “Liam was always so kind to me. He was one of the first major artists I got to work with. I can not believe he is gone.”