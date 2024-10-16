Home > Entertainment One Direction Singer Liam Payne Dead At Age 31 After Fall From Hotel Balcony It is not know if it was intentional or accidental. By Anna Quintana Published Oct. 16 2024, 6:07 p.m. ET Source: Instagram

One Direction singer Liam Payne is dead falling a tragic fall from his hotel balcony in Argentina. According to TMZ, the 31-year-old fell from his third-floor balcony at the CasaSur Palermo Hotel in Buenos Aires.

The outlet is reporting that it is not known if the incident was intentional or accidental, and that Liam fell shortly after 5 p.m. local time on October 16. He is survived by his 7-year-old son, Bear.

Liam Payne's cause of death has not officially been reported.

An official cause of death won't be known until an autopsy is conducted. However, Liam's behavior at his 1D bandmate Niall Horan's concert had some fans concerned. He could be seen dancing and talking with fans, and at one point, security tried to stop him from interacting with the crowds.

Liam has also been very open about his struggles with addiction. In July 2023, he revealed he was six months sober after spending 100 days in a rehab facility in London. "I just kind of feel like I've got more of a grip on life and everything that was getting away from me, I just feel like I've got more of a handle on it," he said in a YouTube video.

"I just needed to take a little bit of time out for myself actually because I kind of became somebody who I didn't really recognize anymore. And I'm sure you guys didn't either. I was in bad shape up until that point and I was really happy to kind of put a stopper to life and work." His ex-fiancée Maya Henry also recently accused Liam of "obsessive contact" and weaponizing One Direction fans against her.

Liam joined One Direction at the age of 16, and following their breakup in 2015, Liam had a successful solo career, releasing singles such as "Strip That Down" and "For You." In 2017, he welcomed his son Bear with ex Cheryl Cole, a former judge on X Factor. More recently he was linked to influencer Kate Cassidy.