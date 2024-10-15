Home > Entertainment > Music Rapper Ka, Also a 9/11 First Responder, Died Unexpectedly at 54 — What Is His Cause of Death? "A true hero in every sense," is how one Instagram user described Ka. By Jennifer Farrington Published Oct. 15 2024, 9:30 a.m. ET Source: Instagram/@mimivaldez

Brooklyn-based rapper and producer Ka, whose real name was Kaseem Ryan, passed away unexpectedly on Oct. 12, 2024, according to a post shared on his Instagram on Oct. 14. He was 54 years old. The post reflected on his remarkable career, including his tenure with the New York City Fire Department, where he rose "to the rank of FDNY captain." He was also a first responder during the Sept. 11, 2001 attacks on the World Trade Center.

Article continues below advertisement

Ka left an indelible mark not only on the rap world but also on the community he served through the FDNY. In light of the heartbreaking news, fans are eager to learn more about what happened to Ka and the cause of his untimely death. Here's what has been shared so far.

What is rapper Ka's cause of death?

Source: Instagram/@mimivaldez Ka and his wife Mimi

A cause of death for rapper Ka has not yet been revealed. However, the post announcing his passing described it as "unexpected," suggesting there were no known conditions that might have led to his death. If any health issues did exist, they likely weren’t considered serious enough to be life-threatening.

Article continues below advertisement

Although Ka was far too young to be taken from this earth, he accomplished remarkable milestones during his life. Born in Brownsville, Brooklyn, Ka spent 20 years with the FDNY. According to the post, "He leaves an extraordinary legacy as a recording artist, including 11 remarkable self-released solo albums."

Article continues below advertisement

In fact, he recently dropped a new album in mid-2024 titled "The Thief Next to Jesus." He also sold merch and saw a great turnout at a pop-up event he held in September.

Article continues below advertisement

Rapper Ka is survived by a wife, Mimi Valdés, and his mother and sister.

Ka leaves behind his longtime wife, Mimi Valdés, who shared a touching tribute on Oct. 14 following the news of his death: "My king, my hero, my best friend. You will always be my everything because love like ours lasts forever. Rest my beautiful husband, see you on the other side." In the photo carousel she posted, it’s clear the two had been together for quite some time, capturing moments that reflect their deep bond.

Ka's death garnered significant attention from people of all walks of life. Rapper Busta Rhymes showed his respect by commenting multiple king crown emojis on Mimi's post. Radha Blank, an American filmmaker known for writing, producing, and starring in The 40-Year-Old Version, also paid tribute.

Article continues below advertisement

One commenter wrote under Ka's death announcement, "A true hero in every sense. An ARTIST with a capital A. So thankful for the work he left behind but so heartbroken for his family," while another pointed out, "KA is one of the greatest lyricists ever … And without rhyming, being a fireman is one of the greatest jobs we as people respect."