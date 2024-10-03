Home > Entertainment > Music French-American Rapper Lucas Coly Dies at Age 27 — Details on His Cause of Death French-American rapper Lucas Coly has died at the age of 27. By Allison DeGrushe Published Oct. 3 2024, 12:50 p.m. ET Source: Instagram / @iamlucascoly

Social media is in mourning following the tragic loss of French-American rapper and influencer Lucas Coly, who recently passed away. His manager shared the heartbreaking news on Instagram on Thursday, Oct. 3, 2024. He was only 27.

"Being your manager was one of the reasons I stayed here," the rapper's manager wrote alongside a photo of them together. "There's a hole in my heart right now, Lucas." As we await more details, here's what we know about the circumstances surrounding the cause of Lucas Coly's unexpected death.

Source: Instagram / @iamlucascoly

What was Lucas Coly's cause of death?

At the time of this writing, the cause of Lucas Coly's death has not been officially revealed. However, his manager's Instagram post has sparked speculation that the French-American rapper may have died by suicide.

"We used to speak on our struggles all the time but smile for the fans," Lucas's manager wrote. "So many people hurt us again and again but we had each other. I don't know what to do now. I'd be a hypocrite if I told you not to, and I go and do the same."

He continued, "Honestly Lucas, it hasn't set in yet because I refuse to believe you are gone. Heart ripped to shreds. God send him back here. Please. I'm broken over here #riplucascoly #checkonyourfriends."

Born in France on July 8, 1997, Lucas Coly moved to the United States when he was just 8 years old. He rose to fame on Vine over a decade ago by sharing videos where he rapped in both English and French, amassing over 400,000 followers before the app shut down in late January 2017.

Lucas continued to grow his social media presence across various platforms, currently boasting over 1.2 million followers on Instagram and 470,000 subscribers on YouTube. His popularity surged when he began dating Instagram superstar Amber H in 2017, and they launched a YouTube channel, Lucas and Amber, the following year. Our thoughts are with Lucas's family, friends, and fans during this difficult time.