Home > Entertainment > Music Conspiracy Theory Claims Diddy May Have Been Involved in Aaron Carter's Tragic Death In a new conspiracy theory, Diddy has been linked to Aaron Carter's death. By Allison DeGrushe Published Sept. 25 2024, 1:10 p.m. ET Source: Mega

As more details emerge about Sean "Diddy" Combs' controversial lifestyle, a wave of conspiracy theories is also materializing. One of the most viral theories on social media involves the late singer and rapper Aaron Carter.

Article continues below advertisement

In fact, many people believe that Diddy played a role in Aaron Carter's death in early November 2022. Here's everything we know so far.

Source: Getty Images Diddy poses with a young Aaron Carter in 1999.

Article continues below advertisement

A conspiracy theory links Diddy to Aaron Carter's death.

Following his arrest, Diddy has been at the center of various conspiracy theories. One of the most viral posts on X (formerly Twitter) claims that rapper Aaron Carter was among his alleged victims. The post also suggests that Aaron intended to speak out about Diddy and his parties shortly before his death in late 2022.

"Rumors are circulating that Aaron Carter was killed right before he was about to expose what happened at P. Diddy's sex trafficking parties where he was a childhood victim of drug abuse and rape," X user Diana Wallace (@DianaWallace888) wrote. "Aaron Carter released albums under Sony Music Group Entertainment which is a parent company of P. Diddy’s Bad Boy Records."

Article continues below advertisement

Rumors are circulating that Aaron Carter was killed right before he was about to expose what happened at P. Diddy’s sex trafficking parties where he was childhood victim of drug abuse and rape. Aaron Carter released albums under Sony Music Group Entertainment which is a parent… pic.twitter.com/3VxtXnrik0 — Diana Wallace (@DianaWallace888) September 23, 2024

This claim remains unconfirmed, and there is no evidence linking Diddy to Aaron Carter's death. However, it implies that Diddy may have had the teen idol killed to stop him from disclosing his alleged experiences at Diddy's parties.

Article continues below advertisement

Many took to the comments section and expressed their belief that Aaron Carter faced severe abuse during his life, but again, any allegations of abuse involving Diddy remain unverified.