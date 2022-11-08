Let's Take a Look Back at Aaron Carter's Time on 'Dancing With the Stars'

On Saturday, Nov. 5, the body of pop singer Aaron Carter was found at his home in Lancaster, Calif. His live-in housekeeper discovered the star unresponsive in his bathtub. He leaves behind a son and a complicated legacy.

Apart from singing, Aaron also dipped his toes into the reality television pool, including a stint on Dancing With the Stars. On Monday, Nov. 7, the DWTS family shared a moment to remember the late star. Let's take a brief look back at his time on Dancing With the Stars.