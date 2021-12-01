Aaron Carter and His Twin Sister, Angel, Have a Complicated Relationship

Thanks to her IMDb, a few other details can be gathered about Angel. She is apparently 5'9" and was born in Tampa, Fla. The musician's sister has been married to a man named Corey Conrad since Feb. 8, 2014, and the happy couple currently share one child, Harper Noelle Conrad (b. Jan. 4, 2019).

Angel is of English, German, Scottish, Welsh, and Scots-Irish ancestry, and is actually older than Aaron by a few minutes. On top of that, she and her brother are currently estranged.