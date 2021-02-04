Aaron Carter's Dating History Involves a Tattoo on His Face and Two Engagements

Lindsay allegedly appears to be one of the reasons why Hilary and Aaron broke up. Apparently, when speaking to CNBC in 2005, he said: "I was dating [Hilary] for like a year-and-a-half, and then I just got a little bored so I went and I started getting to know Lindsay." Harsh, much??

They were teens when they dated and didn't stay together for very long. Though in 2010, Aaron Carter touched on what their relationship was like with OK!: “If I had a chance to talk to her, she would probably end up trying to attack me or something because the things that I would have to say would be very blunt and not what everybody else has told her."

He continued, "I don’t need you. There were times when you needed me, so don’t forget that.” Alrighty then!