One of Broadway's Biggest Legends Is This Controversial 'Gossip Girl' Character

We’re already loving the Gossip Girl reboot , and the internet is rife with comparisons between Audrey Hope and Blair Waldorf. One of the biggest similarities between these two queen bees is their relationships with their moms. In the Gossip Girl reboot, Audrey’s mom, Katherine “Kiki” Hope is portrayed by Broadway legend Laura Benanti .

Although Laura Benanti is fairly new to being a television personality, she’s been in the public eye for quite some time as both a Broadway star and Tony Award winner.

In recent years, she’s been branching out into television and movies, so it’s no surprise that she’s finally getting the recognition she deserves. Her character’s husband is nowhere to be seen, but her real-life husband is very present in her life.