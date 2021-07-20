Audrey Hope Is Already Showing Viewers that She's Blair Waldorf 2.0 on the 'Gossip Girl' Reboot

When Warner Media announced in 2019 that Gossip Girl would be rebooted for HBO Max, fans of the original series were divided. The CW version of Gossip Girl captivated young viewers, shocked parents, inspired fashion, and set an edgy tone for teen dramas to come.

The HBO Max series needed to be different enough from the original to not be criticized as a copycat show, but it also had to feature some similar characters and storylines in order to remind viewers why they fell in love with the concept in the first place.