Gossip Girl Here: It's Time to Talk About the Identity of Gossip Girl (SPOILERS)

The first episode of the Gossip Girl reboot aired on July 8, 2021, and did fans have things to say! The show was well-received, but the biggest subject of conversation is the identity of Gossip Girl herself, who was revealed in the first episode as well.

Here's everything we know about the identity of Gossip Girl in the reboot and whether it's likely to stay one person—or one group of people.

So, who is Gossip Girl in the new show?

As all Gossip Girl fans recall, the identity of the original Gossip Girl became convoluted after showrunners realized fans were figuring out their identity. When Dan Humphrey was revealed to be Gossip Girl at the end of the show, many fans were dissatisfied and argued there were instances where it made no logical sense for Dan to be Gossip Girl.

Source: HBO Max

Article continues below advertisement

In the Gossip Girl reboot, the mystery of Gossip Girl's identity is peeled away when it's revealed that the teachers of Constance Billard — led by petite and clever Kate Keller (Tavi Gevinson)—decide to re-start Gossip Girl's reign of terror to restore power to the adults of the school. After one failed attempt at making Gossip Girl happen on Twitter, the teachers decided that Instagram would be much more effective.

The Gossip Girl Instagram account is a success, but many have been questioning the moral ethics of teachers taking half-naked photos of their students, which is what eventually happens during the events of Episode 1 in an attempt to stir the pot.

Article continues below advertisement

HBO: do you remember how Gossip Girl was full of insufferable rich teenagers who were messy and hedonistic without consequence.



me: yes



HBO: what if we made them woke baes



me: what



HBO: also the teachers are Gossip Girl



me: are you insane — abby govindan (@abbygov) July 10, 2021 Source: Twitter

One user says, "The beauty of #GossipGirl is not knowing whose behind it. This teacher situation ain’t it." Another remarks, "Not these grown-ass adults taking to snapping photos of literal teenagers in their underwear in an attempt to torment them publicly online all because they let themselves get bullied by some teenagers."

Article continues below advertisement

Many have also pointed out that the identity of Gossip Girl changed through the original show, and at one point, Georgina was even Gossip Girl. There is a possibility that future episodes will see the grasp of the Gossip Girl Instagram account wrestled from the teachers' grasp, but until then, there's only speculation.

Source: HBO Max

Article continues below advertisement

Creator Josh Safran also hinted at what was to come in future episodes by responding to a few fan questions on Twitter. He teased that original characters would make their cameos in the fourth and fifth episodes, a Taylor Swift song from folklore would be included in the show's already phenomenal soundtrack, and that the Audrey/Max/Aki love triangle would get "twisty." He also mentioned Monet and Luna would have love interests, although sadly, not with one another.

Source: HBO Max