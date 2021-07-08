Hello, Upper East Siders: The 'Gossip Girl' Reboot Commemorated the Premiere with a Fashion Show

The first episode of the new series dropped on HBO Max on July 8, and the show is already providing a ton of major OMG moments for new fans, while also reminding original viewers why they loved Gossip Girl in the first place.

Since Warner Media announced that a Gossip Girl reboot was happening 2019, fans of the original series have been waiting patiently for any and all information about the characters, the cast, and, of course, the fashion.

Read on to find out everything that was revealed about the Gossip Girl reboot during the fashion show.

Ahead of the drama's debut, the cast and some of the crew members got together to pull together a New York City fashion show livestream. The event featured 22 Gossip Girl inspired designs from Monse, and a behind-the-scenes look at the looks fans will get to see on the HBO Max show .

The costume designer for the 'Gossip Girl' reboot, Eric Daman, dished on the new characters' styles.

At the beginning of the livestream, the show's costume designer, Eric Daman (who worked on The CW series), showcased some of the major fashion moments that viewers will get to see in Season 1. If you thought that Blair and Serena were impeccably dressed on the original series, then you are going to get quite a different style vibe from the new characters. He shared that the original characters were more "campy" in style, while the new ones are ready to go against norms and also show off "a lot of skin."

"Fashion is a really important part of bringing a character to life. I would say clothing is a form of communication," Eric said about why clothing is so important on the show. "It's the first thing we see when we meet a person. I think it's a very important part of who the character is and what the tone lends to it." He then discussed the main characters' styles.

Article continues below advertisement

First, he shared, Instagram influencer Julien Calloway (Jordan Alexander) adds her school crest to designer labels, and she's inspired by fashion from the early aughts. As an outsider from Buffalo, NY, Zoya Lott (Whitney Peak) is less concerned with labels, and she wears items that showcase her activism. However, she is dazzled by the way her wealthy classmates dress. Like Blair Waldorf, Audrey Hope (Emily Alyn Lind) has classic style, and Eric said that he was inspired by Grace Kelly when putting together her outfits.

Article continues below advertisement

Max Wolfe (Thomas Doherty) breaks gender norms with his clothing, and he tends to mix more feminine pieces with traditional masculine looks. Eric shared that Monet de Haan (Savannah Lee Smith) is the "richest girl in school," so she is dressed with the most "opulent and decadent" clothing. He said that Luna La is a "style icon," so she wears very on-trend outfits.

The costume designer noted that Kate Keller (Tavi Gevinson) has a style that is similar to Serena van der Woodsen. He described Otto "Obie" Bergmann IV (Eli Brown) as a "poor little rich boy" with a simple workwear-style school jacket. As a skater, Aki Menzies (Evan Mock) wears simpler but masculine looks.