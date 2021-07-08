What Time Does the 'Gossip Girl' Reboot Air? Here Is Everything You Need to Know

Brace yourselves, Gossip Girl fans! Elle Magazine reports that the show will hit the small screen on July 8, 2021.

Binge-watching has become standard practice, but Gossip Girl will run weekly. The outlet reveals that after the first episode premieres, “The following five episodes will air each and every Friday through August 12, 2021.”

Unfortunately, viewers will have to wait as the show takes a brief hiatus before returning with the remaining episodes in fall 2021.