What Time Does the 'Gossip Girl' Reboot Air? Here Is Everything You Need to Know

What Time Does the 'Gossip Girl' Reboot Air? Here Is Everything You Need to KnowBy Tatayana Yomary
Jul. 8 2021, Published 11:27 a.m. ET
You know you love me … XOXO, Gossip Girl!
Day one Gossip Girl fans have mixed feelings about the show's reboot. For some, moving forward without the original cast is blasphemy, but others are pumped to see the new Upper East Side prep schoolers and outcasts share their stories. The show is rolling full steam ahead with a new season ready to hit HBO Max.
Now, fans are ready to get all the deets on its return date. Will the show offer all the episodes at once? Will showrunners provide half the episodes on one date and the rest on another? Read on to learn when the Gossip Girl reboot will air.
The ‘Gossip Girl’ reboot will premiere in early July 2021.
Brace yourselves, Gossip Girl fans! Elle Magazine reports that the show will hit the small screen on July 8, 2021.
Binge-watching has become standard practice, but Gossip Girl will run weekly. The outlet reveals that after the first episode premieres, “The following five episodes will air each and every Friday through August 12, 2021.”
Unfortunately, viewers will have to wait as the show takes a brief hiatus before returning with the remaining episodes in fall 2021.
The 'Gossip Girl' reboot will only have a handful of episodes.
Unlike a traditional show that starts out with around 18 episodes in its first season, the revival is taking a different approach.
Elle reveals that Season 1 of the series will have a total of 10 episodes. And if you’re a GG fanatic, you know that the original only had 10 episodes in its final season.
However, fans will get more of the juicy plot to indulge in.
Deadline reports that HBO Max has ordered the episodes to run for an hour. The original Gossip Girl series only delivered 39-44 minute long episodes, per Gossip Girl Fandom.
Per Elle, the episodes are as follows:
- Episode 1: “Just Another Girl on the MTA”
- Episode 2: “She’s Having a Maybe”
- Episode 3: “Lies Wide Shut”
- Episode 4: “Fire Walks With Z”
- Episode 5: “Hope Sinks”
- Episode 6: “Parentsite”
- Episode 7: streaming in fall 2021
- Episode 8: streaming in fall 2021
- Episode 9: streaming in fall 2021
- Episode 10: streaming in fall 2021
'Gossip Girl' will also be available to watch on other platforms.
It’s not breaking news that the Gossip Girl reboot will be available to stream on HBO Max. And with a subscription charge of $14.99 for ad-free service or $9.99 for standard access, it’s not a bad deal.
Plus, Hulu subscribers can score a 7-day free trial of HBO Max and bundle the two subscriptions for a total of $14.99 per month.
But, if you’re on the fence about getting an HBO Max subscription, the CW is coming in clutch. It's reported that the premiere episode will be available to watch on the CW on July 9, 2021 at 8 p.m. EST.
Catch the Gossip Girl revival premiere on HBO Max on July 8, 2021, or on the CW on July 9, 2021, at 8 p.m. EST.