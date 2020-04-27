Ed Westwick on the 'Gossip Girl' Reboot: "Why Shouldn't It Live On?" (EXCLUSIVE)

While very few Gossip Girl fans admit their favorite character was Chuck Bass, it was basically assumed — the wealthy Upper East Sider, played by Ed Westwick, was one of the most evil and creepy (yet weirdly enchanting) characters on the CW teen drama. And fulfilling all of our teenage dreams, the 32-year-old British actor took the time to speak with Distractify on the new iteration of the series.

Ed Westwick sounds excited to see what the Gossip Girl creators do with the reboot (and really, why wouldn't he be?), so stay tuned to hear his thoughts on the show, if he stays in touch with former castmates, and what he's working on these days.

"I don’t know too much about [the Gossip Girl reboot]," he tells us. "But I think it’s exciting! Why shouldn’t it live on? It will be different and that’s cool. I look back on those years with growing fondness each time. Man, what a ride. Lucky guy," he says, referring to his time on the series.

With Ed's demanding Hollywood career , it comes as no surprise that the British heartthrob doesn't have time to keep up with entertainment news, even if it pertains to pieces he's worked on. Ed confessed to us that he actually doesn't know anything about the Gossip Girl reboot as of right now, however, he's excited to see the finished product.

And although staying in touch can be tricky, Ed says he and his former castmates still manage to stay in touch, talking "every once in a while" — Ed, if you're reading this, please send Chace our utmost regards.

Every ~Upper East Sider~ knows that most of the Gossip Girl cast was relatively tight-knit, including Ed. According to Elite Daily , he decided to live with Chace Crawford (who played Nate) in Chelsea in New York City when the series first started filming, and for a while, he was reportedly hooking up with Jessica Szohr (who played Vanessa).

While it doesn't sound like Ed is planning to work on the reboot, he's working on another movie.

Sadly, it seems like Ed's former persona, Chuck Bass, won't be appearing in the Gossip Girl reboot, nor will Dan, Blair, Serena, or Nate. Rumor has it the show will follow a brand new group of Upper East Side teens. Ed, however, has quite a bit on his plate, anyway. Before the quarantine, he was acting in a movie, and was in the process of sending out a self-directed short film to various festivals nationwide.

"I have a movie called Me, You, Madness, [which should be] coming out at some point," he says, eluding to the never-ending quarantine. "I also directed a short film called Tether, which I am acting in with the incredible Christiane Seidel. I am working on making that available for people to see. We were doing festivals with it before this virus thing hit us all. I am writing and looking at stories of my own to maybe make into something."

Source: Getty