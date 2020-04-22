Ed Westwick on His New Movie: "Conquering Fear Is Something I Can Relate To" (EXCLUSIVE)

Oftentimes, actors take on roles because the film is similar to other things they've worked on, or the part seems easy to play. Ed, however, took the role of Kaminski because he was interested in the World World II era, and because of his affinity for action projects, something he's dabbled in (through past projects like Flight From Hell and Snatch).

"I have always had a fascination with the era... World War II forming a significant part of it," Ed explains.

"I had not worked on a story in this genre or set in this era. My fascination and curiosity is why I took the part. Also, I love action which, of course, is a big part of this movie."