Who Is Sebastian Stan Dating Right Now? He's Been Linked to Famous Stars

Who Is Sebastian Stan Dating Right Now? He's Been Linked to Famous StarsBy Nakeisha Campbell
It's easy to see why so many fans adore Sebastian Stan. The actor, who's best known for playing Bucky Barnes in the Avengers films, has been winning people's hearts with his humor and charm. But if there's one thing that the actor has in common with his character, it's the fact that he tends to keep his romantic affairs out of the spotlight.
But could there still be clues pointing to a possible relationship? Or is Sebastian currently single? Let's first take a look at the actor's romantic history.
Sebastian dated Leighton Meester from 2008 to 2010.
The actors first met while they were working together on the set of Gossip Girl in 2008. During their time together, they went on a couples' retreat in Jamaica with fellow Gossip Girl co-stars Jessica Szohr and Ed Westwick. And in 2009, Leighton gushed about Sebastian being her "best friend." However, the pair called it quits in April of 2010.
As the news got out, one source revealed: "They are still friends. It was amicable. They still talk all the time."
He had a fling with 'Glee's Dianna Agron in 2011.
According to reports, they started dating in May, shortly after Dianna broke up with her ex-boyfriend and former co-star, Alex Pettyfer. However, it was confirmed by two sources that the couple had broken up in December due to concerns about cheating.
One source said: "She was always worried that he was cheating on her while he was away filming. But he never would!"
Sebastian dated Jennifer Morrison from 2012 to 2013.
So much for their happy ending. The former Once Upon a Time co-stars began dating in the summer of 2012 and they mostly kept their relationship low-key. But unfortunately, it only lasted a year. By November of 2013, it was reported that the pair went their separate ways.
An insider explained: "They broke up at least four months ago. They have gone their separate ways — no bad blood."
Sebastian moved on to Margarita Levieva in 2014.
He met the former Revenge actress in 2009, while they were working together on the film Spread. However, they didn't start dating until five years later.
One source explained: "They've been friends for a while. They're having fun together and seeing where it goes. They're both very art-minded and thoughtful people."
They were spotted showing PDA on a few occasions, and Sebastian even shared photos of her on social media, including this adorable picture of them together on his Instagram. But aside from this, there actually aren't too many details about their relationship.
Outlets have reported that they broke up in 2016, but it's unclear why. Since Sebastian and Margarita haven't commented on or confirmed the reported split, some are convinced that it may have been a rumor. However, an ongoing secret relationship seems very unlikely at this point — especially considering how flirty Sebastian was with Sharon Stone during his 2016 appearance on The Late Late Show.
Who is Sebastian Stan's girlfriend in 2020?
Actress Priyanka Chopra Jonas said it best when she and Sebastian both appeared on Watch What Happens Live in 2018: "Sebastian is very unclear about his complicated [dating] status." And now, the same holds true. Fans are none the wiser when it comes to who the 37-year-old actor dating, but it appears that he's currently single.
There's no telling whether he'll open up about his relationship status in the future, but for now, he prefers to keep fans in the dark when it comes to his love life.