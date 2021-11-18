Does Pamela Anderson Like Tommy Lee's Wife, Brittany Furlan? It Doesn't Appear So

The whirlwind love story between Tommy Lee and Pamela Anderson captivated the media in the late ‘90s. Now, almost 20 years later, their former romance (and steamy sex tape!) continues to be a hot topic — so much so that Hulu decided to recreate it in an upcoming biographical miniseries, dubbed Pam & Tommy.

The series will follow the Mötley Crüe drummer and former Playboy model and Baywatch star, who wed just four days after they met in 1995.