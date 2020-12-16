Pamela Anderson and Tommy Lee Had a Painfully Public Relationship

Pamela Anderson and Tommy Lee Had a Painfully Public RelationshipBy Chrissy Bobic
Updated
The 90s were full of memorable moments and celebrity feuds, but it was also a time of tabloid romances splattered across magazine covers for all to share and gossip about. This includes Pamela Anderson and her relationship with ex-husband Tommy Lee. The pair was inseparable at different times and their tumultuous relationship played out publicly.
Even now in 2020, Pamela and Tommy’s relationship remains an infamous cautionary tale. Hulu is set to make a limited series based on the former couple’s romance and all of the tawdry details some fans know all too well. So just in case you aren't too familiar or you need to take a trip down memory lane, let’s have a little refresher on the origins of Pamela and Tommy, shall we?
Pamela Anderson and Tommy Lee's relationship timeline is all over the place.
Long before other celebrities were taking advantage of Las Vegas drive-through wedding chapels, Pamela and Tommy were unafraid to marry soon after they started dating. Tommy and Pamela met on New Year’s Eve in 1994 and in February 1995, they got married. Soon after they moved in together (which came after they got married, of course), a sex tape of the couple was leaked.
In 1996, Pamela filed for divorce and that same year, she gave birth to their first son. Before they had their second child in 1997, Pamela backtracked on the divorce proceedings and she and Tommy made another go at it. All the while, there were rumors of wild physical and verbal altercations between them. Lee wrote about the violence in their relationship in Mötley Crüe's autobiography The Dirt.
He admitted to grabbing and kicking Pamela when she allegedly pinched him under the chin and, he wrote, he called her a "f--king bitch" in front of their toddler son. They divorced in 1998, but were spotted together on and off in the years following, both with and without their kids. And, over the years, there have been many claims of domestic abuse beyond what Pamela and Tommy admitted to the public.
Then, in 1995, Pamela and Tommy got back together. Again. At the time, Tommy told People, "We're crazy in love. We're going to take things slowly and see where they go." They split again not long after and then, once more, in 2008, they gave it another go.
They moved in together and gave things another try until 2010. And, it seems, Tommy and Pamela are finally done for good. Hopefully. Maybe.
Pamela and Tommy's sons have made names for themselves.
Pamela and Tommy’s sons, Dylan Jagger Lee and Brandon Thomas Lee, have sort of followed in their parents’ steps in show business. Dylan has done modeling and is also a musician, while Brandon has done plenty of acting over the years, including appearing as himself on The Hills: New Beginnings. He was also in the Netflix movie Sierra Burgess Is a Loser.
Hulu is making a limited series based on Pamela and Tommy's relationship.
Unsurprisingly, Tommy and Pamela’s relationship caught the eye of streaming platform Hulu. An eight-episode limited series starring Lily James and Sebastian Stan as Pamela and Tommy, respectively, will begin filming in the spring of 2021.
I, Tonya director Craig Gillespie was brought on to direct the limited series and, although Tommy and Pamela aren't involved in it, the story will revolve around their infamous relationship and the ins and outs of what people did and didn't see.